Services
Williams-Woodward Funeral Home
820 Pine Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
(630) 231-1300
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Woodward Funeral Home
820 Pine Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:15 AM
Williams-Woodward Funeral Home
820 Pine Street
West Chicago, IL 60185
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
140 Oakwood Ave.
West Chicago, IL
ROBERT S. "BOB" SZORC


1941 - 2020
ROBERT S. "BOB" SZORC Obituary
Robert S. "Bob" Szorc, 78, passed away on Wednesday January 22, 2020. He was born December 26, 1941 in Chicago, Illinois to Steve and Susie, Bob grew up in West Chicago and graduated from West Chicago High School. He also graduated from St. Procopius College in Lisle and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, Illinois. Bob is survived by his loving wife Judith; sons Robert Jr. and Christopher; brothers William (Connie) and Steve (Janis); and many nieces and nephews. Bob taught physics and math at his beloved Benet Academy and coached football. He also coached both of his sons in sports for many years growing up. His hobbies included fishing, cooking, golf, and traveling throughout North America from Florida to Alaska. He loved to attend sporting events and to watch sports on TV. He never, ever stopped tinkering on things and his favorite saying was "one step at a time." Visitation will be Monday, from 4-8 p.m. at Williams-Woodward Funeral Home, 820 Pine Street, West Chicago, IL. Prayers Tuesday, 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home processing to Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church, 140 Oakwood Ave., West Chicago, IL. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery in Wheaton, IL. Information, 630-231-1300 or www.williams-woodward.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Jan. 26, 2020
