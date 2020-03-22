|
CAROL STREAM - Robert "Bob" Schiller, 70, died on March 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Cathy (nee Mosebach). Loving father of Katie (Christopher) Kiepura and Bobby Schiller. Cherished grandfather of Abigail, Allison, and Jacob. Preceded in death by his sisters Joyce, Marlene, and Patricia. Fond brother-in-law of Nancy (the late Thomas) O'Donnell, Jean Mosebach, and Paul (Alice) Mosebach. Bob was born in 1949 in Chicago to Theodore and Genevieve. From an early age, Bob's passion for baseball was evident and after graduating from West Leyden High School in 1967, he continued on playing catcher for the Illinois Benedictine Eagles. In 1971 Bob married Cathy, the love of his life and they settled in Saint Charles, IL, where they lived and raised their two children. Bob loved classic rock, New Orleans jazz, fishing, spending time with family, and Chicago sports. He will be remembered for his unforgettable sense of humor. He left this world happy in the knowledge that his beloved Cubs were World Series Champions. In lieu of funeral services, Bob wished any memorial gifts be made to Feeding America to support others in need during this time or the Special Olympics, a cause dear to Bob.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 22, 2020