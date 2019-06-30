|
|
Robert Scott Maguiness, of Hendersonville, TN, passed away on June 25, 2019. Scott was born April 15, 1965 to Robert and Janet (Bishop) Maguiness, at Lake Forest Hospital, Lake Forest, IL. Scott was a 1983 graduate of Barrington H.S., and attended Southern Illinois University. Scott was a longtime employee of UPS. Scott will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Survivors include his daughter Brittany, four adored grandchildren, his sister Liza (Steve) and brother David (Karen). Scott was preceded in death by his parents and brother Brett. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at Pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 30, 2019