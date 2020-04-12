|
|
ELGIN - Robert Sennett, age 87. Robert served aboard the USS Yellowstone as a Machinist Mate during the Korean War from 1952-1956 with an additional 4 years in the reserves. He was proud to serve his country. He was a Tool and Die Machinist for Huckstead Gage and Manufacturing for many years and ultimately retired as a Stationary Engineer for Elgin School District U-46. Bob, Dad, Pops, Grampa, Papa will always be remembered as a loving and caring man who had a big smile, a kind word, and an infectious laugh to share with everyone he met on his journey through life. His gentle soul will forever live on in our hearts. After the loss of his loving wife in 2014 and his continued medical adversities, he remained strong. Many times when I would visit him at his home, I would find him sitting in his favorite chair by the window with his favorite music playing watching the birds and squirrels in his backyard. This gave him a great deal of peace. He loved the family farm, enjoyed his walks up to the pond and was an avid swimmer. I can still remember going to pick him up after work with my mom when I was young. He would always have the scent of machine shop oil. To this very day the scent of machinist oil puts a smile on my face and brings back some of my greatest memories of him. To all who loved him, he will always be remembered as their good friend. Family was the most important thing to him even until the very end. He will be missed by many. This is not "Goodbye" for me dad, but it is as you said to me in your final hours "So long Bud!" I am so proud of you Dad. You were not just my father you were my best friend. I love you Pops! Robert is the beloved husband of the late Darlene J. Loving father of Craig Sennett and Cheri Sennett. Proud grandfather of Brianna, Randy, Wendy, Kevin, Chrissy and Robert. Great-grandfather of Melissa, Gina, Caleb, Ava, Cain, Marley and Skyler. Dear brother of Audrey (the late Rudy) Casciotti and the late Edward (the late Helen) Richards. A Celebration of Life and Interment will be held at the North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church in Ettrick, Wisconsin at a later date.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 12, 2020