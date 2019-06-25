|
|
ST. CHARLES - Robert Stach Chase, age 66, passed away, June 18, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Linda Cassman Chase, of St. Charles, IL. Sisters-in-law, Jane Cassman of Naperville, IL, Carrie Cassman of Crown Point, IN, Barb (Cassman) Bartlett of Carmel, IN and brother-in-law, Jay Bartlett of Carmel, IN. He is preceded in death by his mother, Patricia S Chase and father, Edward G. Chase Jr. of Lake Bluff, IL, uncle, Carl Stach Jr., of Iowa City, IA and uncle, Robert P. Stach of Iowa City, IA. Funeral services and Interment at Naperville Cemetery was handled by Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, Naperville, IL.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 25, 2019