ROLLING MEADOWS - Robert Stanley Olszewski, 73, passed away on September 18, 2019. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 15, 1946. Robert is survived by his wife Fe Olszewski; his children Brian Olszewski, Jean Phillips and Mark Olszewski; grandchildren Carson Phillips, Drew Phillips and Ivy Olszewski; son-in-law Robert Phillips and daughter-in-law Aryn Bartley. A Vietnam-War veteran of the United States Army, Robert served from February 2, 1966 to February 1, 1968. He worked as a cargo agent for Air Canada at O'Hare International Airport before retiring in 2001. An avid Cubs fan, Robert enjoyed playing pool, as well as fishing, particularly in the Hayward, Wisconsin region, where he often vacationed in the summers with family. Privately, Meadows Funeral Home is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the National are welcome, https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate/memorial-giving.html.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 19, 2019