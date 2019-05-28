SCHAUMBURG - Robert was born on July 16, 1955 and passed away on May 25, 2019. He went to St Peter's grade school in Itasca, St. Viator High School and DePaul University. Owner of Convergent Technologies. Served with the US Coast Guard Auxiliary and as a Search and Rescue Technician responding to victims of Hurricane Katrina. Robert is survived by his spouse Anita (Marchese); children, Francis Sylvester and Travis Sylvester, step-children, Daniel Krell, and Stacy Krell; siblings, Alice (Michael Stepanek) Sylvester, Anne (Robert) Sylvester Grego, Jeanne (Peter Silverman) Sylvester, Mary (Claudine Lorme) Sylvester. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 North Arlington Heights Road (four blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004. A 10:00 am Prayer Service will be held Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Salute Inc., PO Box 2663, Palatine, IL 60078-2663. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary