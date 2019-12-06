|
|
Robert Terrence Sheehan, 77, passed away at Advocate Christ. His wake will be this Sunday December 8th from 10AM to 11AM at Northern Illinois Funeral Service. 31632 N. Ellis Dr. Unit 209, Volo IL 60073. Robert was born on 29th September 1942 in Grand Rapids Michigan to Esther and Maurice Sheehan. He is a Vietnam veteran and had a distinguished career of 26 years in the Air Force. He is survived by 5 sons. Ben, Chris, Gilbert, John and Richard. 2 sisters, 14 grandchildren and 1 great grandson.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019