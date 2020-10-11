1/
ROBERT THOMAS ROGERS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Thomas Rogers, 91, born February 18, 1929, died April 21, 2020 from complications due to Covid-19. A longtime resident of the Northwest Suburbs, Bob was a loving husband to Margaret (nee Brenner) for 68 years. Devoted father to 11, dear father-law to 6, a beloved grandfather to 31 and great-grandfather (Pa) to 10. He was preceded in death by his parents, John J. and Margaret (nee Kane) Rogers; and his sister, Marjorie. He survived by his brother, John (late Joan); sister, Mary (late Donald) Dombrowski; sister-in-law, Cathie (late Phillip) Disparte; and many cherished nieces and nephews. Visitation and a funeral mass will be held on October 17th at St. James Catholic Church, 820 N. Arlington Heights Rd., Arlington Heights. Visitation begins at noon and the funeral will begin at 1pm. The service will be live streamed at www.stjamesah.org and interment will follow at St. Michael's Cemetery in Palatine, IL. Face Coverings are required. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association designated to "Research Only."



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Herald on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
12:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Funeral Mass
01:00 PM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Meyer Brothers Colonial Chapel
3220 Stone Park Blvd
Sioux City, IA 51104
(712) 255-0131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daily Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved