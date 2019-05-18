Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles
405 E. Main Street St.
St Charles, IL 60174
630-584-0060
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT TIEMANN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT "BOB" TIEMANN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ROBERT "BOB" TIEMANN Obituary
ELGIN - Robert "Bob" Tiemann, age 90, formerly of San Jose, CA, passed away May 14, 2019. He was born to Frank and Rose Tiemann in St. Cloud, MN. Bob is survived by his brother Sidney (Louise) Tiemann of Dundee, IL, many loving nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Donna (Edward) Mark, and nephew Steve Mark. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 845 W. Main St., Dundee, IL 60118. Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Burial will be private. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, www.michaeljfox.org/donate. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Find Value in your own funeral with Pre-Planning. Let Yurs Funeral Home know how we can help.
Download Now