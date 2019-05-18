|
ELGIN - Robert "Bob" Tiemann, age 90, formerly of San Jose, CA, passed away May 14, 2019. He was born to Frank and Rose Tiemann in St. Cloud, MN. Bob is survived by his brother Sidney (Louise) Tiemann of Dundee, IL, many loving nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Donna (Edward) Mark, and nephew Steve Mark. Visitation will be 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church, 845 W. Main St., Dundee, IL 60118. Funeral Mass will follow the visitation at 11:00 A.M. at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church. Burial will be private. Contributions in Bob's memory may be made to , P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741, www.michaeljfox.org/donate. To leave an online condolence for the family, visit the funeral home's obituary page at www.yursfuneralhomes.com. For more information, please call Yurs Funeral Home of St. Charles, 630-584-0060.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2019