Services
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 736-5840
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Calumet Park Funeral Chapel
7535 Taft Street
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Committal
Following Services
Calumet Park Cemetery
2305 W. 73rd Ave.
Merrillville, IN
View Map
ROBERT "BOB" TOKOLY


1953 - 2019
ROBERT "BOB" TOKOLY Obituary
WOODRIDGE - Bob Tokoly, 66, formerly of Orland Park, IL, and Hammond, IN, passed away on Saturday, December 14th, 2019 after a long battle with illness. Bob attended Morton Senior High School, Purdue University Calumet, and DePaul University. He was a CPA and CGMA. He worked at Pullman Inc. Trailmobile, American Maize/Cerestar USA/Cargill, and Electron Beam Technologies. Bob is survived by brothers, Frank (Penny) Tokoly, Don (Sheri) Tokoly, and James (Cindy) Tokoly, sisters, Theresa (Pat) Maggi and Mary (Dan) McGuinness, and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Ludmilla "Mil" Tokoly. Procession line up will take place at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel at 11:00 am on December 28th (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN) to Calumet Park Cemetery (2305 W. 73rd. Ave., Merrillville, IN) for a Commital Service at the Mauloleum to honor his life, followed by a luncheon at 12:00pm at Teibel's Restaurant (1775 US Highway 41, Schererville, IN). In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made per Bob's request to his favorite charity, Pediatric Oncology Treasure Chest Foundation, 15430 S. 70th Ct., Orland Park, IL 60462, or any local charity that helps children with cancer.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 26, 2019
