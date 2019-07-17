ELGIN -Robert Vernon "Bob" Thoren, 95, passed away in Elgin on July 13, 2019. Born June 23, 1924 in Rockford, IL, to Rudolph and Eugenie Thoren (Wonase). Bob lived in Savannah, IL, until he moved to Elgin, IL at age nine and started his lifelong love for golf at Wing Park. He once played 99 holes in one day! He shot the course record of 29, which still stands today, and he won multiple Elgin City Championship titles. Bob graduated from Elgin High School as Class President, Class of 1942. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII and earned the American Theater Ribbon, Good Conduct Medal and Victory Medal - WWII. He graduated from the Univ. of South Carolina, making the Dean's List and was President of Sigma Chi Fraternity. Bob moved to Elgin and raised his family. After playing against, and beating, Arnold Palmer in college, he won many amateur tournaments. Bob played golf into his senior years. At age 94 in a tournament for the Elgin Sports Hall of Fame, an organization where he was a proud to be the eldest living inductee. In fitting fashion, his last round was held at Elgin Country Club where he played the majority of his golf, achieving 14 Club Championship titles, setting the course record, eight hole-in-ones, a double eagle two on the par five 8th hole, and frankly, winning every tournament they ever had. Bob was a 67-year member (and only Life member) there, where the 10th hole is named "Thoren's Hollow" in his honor. He loved it there and enjoyed their Easter Brunch in April. Bob retired from Elgin Machine Works/Elgin Industries, where he worked for more than 40 years, and moved to Diamond Head, MS, where he lived and played at Diamond Head Country Club. He shot the course record, 65. while in his 70s. He shot a 75 in a senior tournament at age 89, beating his age by 14! Loved ones will remember him as a caring, loving man with a kind smile. Everyone loved him and will miss him. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Betty; and great-granddaughter, Lillie Rado. Bob is survived by his sons, Steve (Maureen), of Elgin and David (Marsha) of Belvedere; grandchildren, Spike (Stephanie), Jennifer (Craig) Rado, and Jacqueline Olwell; eight great-grandchildren; along with countless friends. Visitation 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Symonds-Madison Funeral Home, 305 Park St., Elgin. Visitation 10 a.m. until time of Service with military honors at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the funeral home, with Rev. Michael Murschel officiating. Interment private at Lakewood Memorial Park, Elgin. For info, call 847-741-1128 or visit www.symondsmadisonfuneralhome.com. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 17, 2019