Robert W. Given was born on July 18, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois to Frederick and Mabel (nee Magoon) Given. He died Saturday, May 9, 2020 in Arlington Heights. Robert "Bob" married Norine on July 28, 1951. Their marriage lasted 66 years before her passing in 2018. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean War from 1951 until 1953 based in Mountain Home, Idaho, where his first two children were born. The young family moved back to Chicago where Bob was a sheet metal worker and attended night classes to earn an English degree from Loyola University in Chicago. He moved his family to Des Plaines where three more children were born, again attending night classes to earn a Master's degree in teaching from Northeastern University. He began his teaching career at St. Viator and was a founding teacher at John Hersey High School where he taught English for 25 years before retiring in 1993. Bob was an avid fisherman, racquetball player, and traveler. He made many friends who shared these interests. Bob was a lifelong learner, always reading and sharing what he had learned with family and friends. Bob is survived by his children, Michael, Given, Patricia Flosi (George), Julie Theros (George), Lynette Merkell (Kevin), Janine Steeves (Steve); his grandchildren, Michael B. (Christie) Given, Dana (Luke) Thomas, Kristin (Brian) Miller, Erin, and Caitlin Theros, Kayla and Larsen Merkell, Spencer and Jillian Steeves; his great-grandchildren, Quinten, Arianna, Delaney, and Michael Given Jr., and James Miller; and other members of his extended family. He is preceded in death by his wife, Norine (nee Mundorf); parents; and his adored granddaughter, Allison Flosi. Funeral services and interment were private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to Salesian Missions, 2 Lefevre Lane, New Rochelle, NY 10801-5710, https://salesianmissions.org/ or St. Mary Catholic Parish, 10 N. Buffalo Grove Road, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089. Funeral information and condolences, www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 17, 2020