ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Robert W. Hagenow was born on October 5, 1928 in Elk Grove Township, Illinois to William and Mathilda (nee Meyer) Hagenow. He died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Northwest Community Hospital, Arlington Heights. Before retiring Mr. Hagenow was a salesperson for TruGreen. He was a former supervisor with the Illinois Farm Managers and Appraisers, formerly employed with Green Giant and Continental National Bank. He was on the Board of Directors of Luther Village where he was also a member of the woodworking group. Robert is survived by his spouse of 68 years Delilah (nee Deeke); his daughter, Brenda H. Clark; his grandchildren, Mary (Nicholas) Spinner and, Robert Clark; and his sisters, Anita Biggs and Marilyn Ciskowski. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Bernadine Cormier, and Elaine Grimmer. Visitation from 9:30 am until time of funeral service at 11:00 am, Friday, July 26, 2019 at Christ The King Lutheran Church, 100 Michigan Avenue, Palatine, Illinois. Interment at St. John Lutheran Church Cemetery, Mount Prospect, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Christ The King Lutheran Church, 100 Michigan Ave., Palatine, IL 60067. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or 847-253-0168. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 24, 2019