Robert W. "Bob" Miller, Sr., 84, passed away on December 7, 2019 in Barrington, Illinois. Bob was born in Chicago on July 21, 1935 and graduated from Taft High School. After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Army in 1960, Bob married Charlotte Alexander in June 1961. The Millers raised their family in Barrington and celebrated 21 years of marriage shortly before Charlotte's death in 1992. Professionally, Bob evolved his trade as a carpet installer into an installation business and, later, a retail store, Miller's Country Carpets and Upholstery in Barrington. Bob also served the Village of Barrington for 17 years as a member of the Zoning Board from 1968-73 and the Plan Commission from 1973-85. In the late 1980's, he turned his interest to business and property development. Bob retired and moved to Woodstock, Illinois, in 1998, where he resided until his death. Bob is preceded in death by his beloved wife Charlotte, his parents, Merle Sr. and May, and two brothers. He is survived by his three children, Greg Prow, Robert Jr., and Valerie (James) Kupferschmidt, five grandchildren, and one great-grandson. At Bob's request, a cremation has taken place and a private family interment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of any flowers, donations may be made to The JourneyCare Foundation www.journeycare.org, or The Cradle Foundation, www.cradlefoundation.org. Arrangements were entrusted to Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory, Barrington. For information, please call the funeral home at 847-381-3411 or visit www.davenportfamily.com where friends may leave an online condolence message for the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 15, 2019