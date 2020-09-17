1/
ROBERT W. PETERSEN
1925 - 2020
Robert W. Petersen, 95, passed away on Monday September 14, 2020. Bob had been a recipient of Hospice services at Journey Care in Barrington, IL. Bob was born April 23, 1925 in Libertyville, where he spent most of his life. He made his living in farming grain in Lake County. His greatest hobby was playing golf. He opened Bobby's Golf Center and Driving Range in 1997 on Hunt Club Road in Gurnee, IL. Bob was preceded in death by his former wife of 59 years, Lorett T. Petersen, his parents, William and Laura (nee Shreck) Petersen; sister Ethel (Petersen) Sutton, and brothers, Harold, Bill, Alfred, Arnold, Walter, Ray, and Donald. Bob was the last man standing. He is survived by his 5 children, Kandis (Donald) Nissen, Brad (Linda) Petersen, Scott (Dawn) Petersen, Todd "Pete" (Michelle) Petersen, and Rob (Mary) Petersen. Bob was also blessed with 10 grandchildren who have blessed Bob with 10 great-grandchildren so far. Bob lived a full life and traveled frequently. He will be missed. Private services will be held at the Burnett-Dane Funeral Home in Libertyville. Info: 847-362-3009 or please share a memory at www.burnettdane.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, LTD.
120 West Park Avenue
Libertyville, IL 60048
