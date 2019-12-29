|
|
STREAMWOOD - Visitation for Robert W. "Bob" Reading of Streamwood for 35 years will be held Thursday Jan. 2, 2020, 3:00 - 8:00p.m. at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, 1640 Greenmeadows Blvd. (at Barrington Rd.), Streamwood/Schaumburg. Funeral Friday 9:45a.m. at the funeral home, to St. John the Evangelist Church. Mass 10:30a.m. Interment St. Michael the Archangel. A Knight of Columbus and longtime parishioner of St. John the Evangelist Church in Streamwood, Bob was a dedicated and valuable employee of United Airlines for 37 years. He began his career at O'Hare Airport before Jets were there. He traveled the world! Bob is the beloved brother of Marianne (William) Jacobs, John (Ellen) Reading, Patricia (Wayne) Jasinski, Timothy Reading and the late Katherine Reading; loving uncle of 13 nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations made to the would be appreciated. For information, 630-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 29, 2019