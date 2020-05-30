Robert W. Wingfield, age 94, World War II Army Air Corps veteran; beloved husband of 70 years of Virginia, nee Phillips; loving father of James and Thomas (Kathi); dear grandfather of Donna, Nathanael, Alaurah, and Grace. He worked for Erickson Electrical Equipment Company for over 50 years. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice appreciated. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info, 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Herald on May 30, 2020.