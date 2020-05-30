Uncles Bob & Duke were the best uncles a little boy like me could ask for at the time my Daddy (Clarry) passed away (I was 4). Uncle Bob was always larger than life to me. When I was a kid, I used to wish he was my father since I never really got to know my Dad. We had a lot of great times together with him and Aunt Ginny and cousins Jim & Tom. I'll never forget them. I wish Randi & I could be there for the funeral but it ain't in the cards with this Cornona-19 Virus pandemic. Pray for Aunt Ginny getting through this. We want to be there for her but our hands are tied. Maybe latter on in the year. God Bless all of you.

Larry Wingfield

