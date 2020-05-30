ROBERT W. WINGFIELD
1925 - 2020
Robert W. Wingfield, age 94, World War II Army Air Corps veteran; beloved husband of 70 years of Virginia, nee Phillips; loving father of James and Thomas (Kathi); dear grandfather of Donna, Nathanael, Alaurah, and Grace. He worked for Erickson Electrical Equipment Company for over 50 years. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the charity of your choice appreciated. Arrangements by Skaja Terrace Funeral Home. Funeral info, 847-966-7302 or www.skajafuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Herald on May 30, 2020.
May 29, 2020
Uncles Bob & Duke were the best uncles a little boy like me could ask for at the time my Daddy (Clarry) passed away (I was 4). Uncle Bob was always larger than life to me. When I was a kid, I used to wish he was my father since I never really got to know my Dad. We had a lot of great times together with him and Aunt Ginny and cousins Jim & Tom. I'll never forget them. I wish Randi & I could be there for the funeral but it ain't in the cards with this Cornona-19 Virus pandemic. Pray for Aunt Ginny getting through this. We want to be there for her but our hands are tied. Maybe latter on in the year. God Bless all of you.
Larry Wingfield
Family
May 29, 2020
Bob was very nice man and cared about people. O have known him almost 20 years.
He was a deacon on the Church of Christ and said the ending prayers every Sinday.
Bob I will miss you and I know everyone who knows you will miss you as well.
My heart goes out to Bobs wife, Virginia and the rest of the family. The grief you must be experiencing now I'm sure is devastating!
May God be with you and help you with your pain.
Steve Miller
Friend
May 28, 2020
Bob was a wonderful man, husband, father and brother in Christ. He always made his thoughts on a matter clear and we were all better off for having known this man. My thoughts are with Virginia and the boys.
Chip Smith
Friend
May 28, 2020
Rest with God Bob.
Debby Miller
Friend
May 28, 2020
Bob was a giant among men and women. He will be greatly missed by his family and his spiritual family at the Church of Christ in Wilmette. Bob always blessed everyone with a smile and a hug. He was a faithful servant of God and now reaps the reward of fighting the good fight. Rest with God.
Debby Miller
Friend
