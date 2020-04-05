|
PALATINE - Robert Wade "Bob" Mathieson, , age 80, and resident of Palatine for 45 years passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his family on March 31, 2020. Robert is survived by his loving wife of 57 years Anne Mathieson, daughter Laura and son in law Scott Stransky of Oswego IL, son Craig and daughter-in-law Michele Mathieson of Bloomington IL, sister Patricia Colavito of Somers NY, brother John Mathieson of Brewster NY; and his beloved grandchildren Ryan, Collin, and Brooke Stransky, Micayla, Parker, and Payton Mathieson. Bob was a high school graduate of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains NY and received his Bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from New York University in New York City. Bob spent 42 years with Dupont, retiring as their Global Marketing leader for Tedlar Films. Prior to his marketing roles, Bob spent time in the lab and in various sales management positions. During his 42 years with Dupont, Bob lived in Philadelphia, Columbus, OH, and Palatine, IL. Bob was an avid golfer. He played as a teenager and continued on to play at NYU. Over his career, Bob was credited with 8 holes-in-one. Bob was heavily involved in the Palatine Hills Golf Association having served as a past president and board member for many years. In 2013, Bob was recognized by the Palatine Park District as an Honor Roll Recipient for his many years of service and leadership with the PHGA. He greatly enjoyed his many years playing at Palatine Hills and all of the many great friends he made through the association. Bob also loved to travel the world. His favorite trips were to Africa for Safaris and to Scotland and Ireland for golf. He was also an Avid Cubs and Bears fan. Bob's greatest passion over the years was watching and supporting his grandchildren in all their activities. Even during the late stages of his illness he found the energy to get to as many events as possible. Bob is reunited in Heaven with his parents Doug and Eileen Mathieson, his brother Skip, and his first son Robbie. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family had a private visitation at Smith- Corcoran Funeral Home on Friday, April 3. Bob will be laid to rest at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. At a later date, the family will be having a mass and celebration of life. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Bob's favorite Charitable organization Salute Incorporated online at saluteinc.org or by calling 847-359-8811. For more information, please visit Bob's memorial at www.smithcorcoran.com or call 847-359-8020.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 5, 2020