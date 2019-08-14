Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
(630) 879-7900
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Moss Family Funeral Home
209 South Batavia Avenue
Batavia, IL 60510
View Map
Lying in State
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Batavia Covenant Church
1314 Main Street
Batavia, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Batavia Covenant Church
Batavia, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT DOENGES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT WARREN "BOB" DOENGES


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROBERT WARREN "BOB" DOENGES Obituary
Robert "Bob" Warren Doenges stepped into eternal life on August 7, 2019 at Windsor Park Johnson Center. Bob was born August 15, 1918, at home in Oak Park, Illinois to Oswald and Mary (nee. Lemont) Doenges. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Avenue Batavia, Illinois. He will lie in state from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Batavia Covenant Church 1314 Main Street Batavia, Illinois 60510. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. also at the church. Interment to follow at West Batavia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Batavia Covenant Church, 1314 Main Street Batavia, Illinois 60510. Arrangements handled by Moss Family Funeral Home. For information please call 630-879-7900 or visit www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROBERT's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Moss Family Funeral Home
Download Now