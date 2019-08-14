|
|
Robert "Bob" Warren Doenges stepped into eternal life on August 7, 2019 at Windsor Park Johnson Center. Bob was born August 15, 1918, at home in Oak Park, Illinois to Oswald and Mary (nee. Lemont) Doenges. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Moss Family Funeral Home, 209 S. Batavia Avenue Batavia, Illinois. He will lie in state from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Batavia Covenant Church 1314 Main Street Batavia, Illinois 60510. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 A.M. also at the church. Interment to follow at West Batavia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Batavia Covenant Church, 1314 Main Street Batavia, Illinois 60510. Arrangements handled by Moss Family Funeral Home. For information please call 630-879-7900 or visit www.mossfuneral.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 14, 2019