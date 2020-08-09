1/1
ROBERT WESLEY GLASS M.D.
1939 - 2020
Robert Wesley Glass, MD, 81, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home. He was born on April 25, 1939 in Peoria, IL to George and Ethel Glass. Bob is survived by his loving wife Marion, his son James W. Glass, daughter Sue (Rick) Goldhammer; stepson Mark (Jennifer) Radtke; stepdaughter Nicole (Ryan) LaVallie; grandchildren Matt Goldhammer, Claire Goldhammer, Dana Radtke, Nathan Radtke, and Gavin LaVallie; and brother-in-law, Dino (Hedi) Karre. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bob graduated medical school from the University of Illinois at Chicago in 1964. He completed his internship at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke Medical Center and his general surgery residency at Northwestern University in 1970. He served as a Major in the US Army from 1970-1972. Bob had a private surgical practice in the northwest suburbs from 1974-2005. He was an active member of the medical staff of Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights from 1974 until 2011. Bob loved the art and practice of surgery and the exacting technical skills it required. He enjoyed being a part of the medical community and was grateful for the many patients who trusted him with their care. Bob and Marion enjoyed traveling and took many wonderful trips together including a trip to Africa which he called the trip of a lifetime. He will be remembered as a loving husband, a devoted father and grandfather, and a good friend to all who knew him. He was well loved and will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held Friday, August 14 from 4-7 pm at Matz Funeral Home, 410 E. Rand Road, Mt. Prospect (847) 394-2336. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Bob's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences can be given at www.MatzFuneralHome.com.



Published in Daily Herald on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Matz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Matz Funeral Home
410 E. Rand Road
Mt. Prospect, IL 60056
847-394-2336
