First Baptist Church
1735 W Highland Ave
Elgin, IL 60123
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
First Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall)
Elgin, IL
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall)
ROBERT WESTLUND Jr.


1933 - 2019
ROBERT WESTLUND Jr. Obituary
Robert Westlund Jr., born Aug. 5, 1933, to Robert and Elsie Bargholz Westlund, died Nov. 30, 2019. Married Joanne Bennett in 1953. Children, Steven Westlund, Terri (Steve) Moore, Daniel (Mayra) Westlund, Lori (John) Newcomb, Cheryl (Paul) Wetterhahn, Matthew (Betty) Westlund, Marc Westlund; 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, David Lee; sister-in-law, Velda Jo. Graduated from Elgin High School, Judson College, Loyola SSW. Lowrie School PTA president, Abbott PTA President, Larkin Booster President. President Judson Alumni Association. Member Christian Businessmen Association, American Legion, VFW. Coached Little League, Jr. Girls Softball, Dundee Park Basketball. First Baptist Church Sunday School teacher, Deacon moderator, custodian. After retiring volunteered at Meals On Wheels, Interfaith Food Pantry. Dundee Park District coach. Employed at DCFS, Woodstock Children's Home, U-46 schools. Taught part-time at Judson College and Elgin Community College. Visitation will be held on Sunday, Dec. 15th from 1-2pm followed by Celebration of Life service at First Baptist Church (Fellowship Hall), 1735 W. Highland Ave., Elgin, IL 60123.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
