LAKE ZURICH - Visitation for Robert William Dobson, 53, will be held from 3:00 PM - 7:00 PM on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Ahlgrim Family Funeral Home, 415 S. Buesching Road, Lake Zurich. Prayers will be said at the Funeral Home on Monday, June 29, 2020, 9:00 AM, proceeding to St. Peter Catholic Church, 27551 Volo Village Road, Volo, IL for a Funeral Mass at 10:00 AM. The Interment will take place at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL. He was born on January 18, 1967 in Newport, RI and passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 after a long brave fight with Esophageal Cancer. Bob Dobson, a 23-year Lake Zurich resident, has been a member of the South Lake County Regional CERT Team since 2009. Bob became the Administration Chairman for the team and managed all records related to the organization, its members and the emergency call outs. Bob was also a Team Leader and one of six Duty Officers for the team, serving several two week shifts per year where he was the point of contact between the Police and Fire Departments, and our team. Bob was still currently holding these positions. In addition to this, Bob also responded to call outs at all times of the day or night, 7 days a week. On September 16, 2016, Bob was Team Leader in charge of a CERT call out that involved a structure fire in Long Grove. The call came into CERT at 9:19 PM. Bob was in charge of 10 CERT members who responded, and he worked closely with Fire Command during the incident. CERT was asked to remain on scene until the fire investigators came the next morning. Three members, including Bob, stayed until 10:25 AM the next day. Bob would always go above and beyond to help. On August 18, 2019 at 9:13 AM CERT was called out for traffic control due to a hazmat spill on northbound Rt. 12 that was caused by an accident. Route 12 northbound was closed from June Terrace to Ela Road. Fourteen CERT members responded to the scene to help manage traffic flow throughout this area. Traffic disruptions were prevalent around the Home Depot, Costco and Walmart as well as many other businesses. The Team Leader in charge of the incident sent numerous pages out for additional members to assist. Bob Dobson, who was battling through the Cancer and dealing with Chemotherapy, was the only additional CERT member who was available to respond to the scene. He offered to pick up sandwiches and water for all of the members that were on location. He picked up the food and delivered them to each member on location with a smile and a kind word. That's who Bob was. The call out terminated at 3:20 PM. He loved volunteering and serving the community. Bob was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and a die hard Cubs, Hawks and Bears fan. Robert is the beloved husband of Nancy (nee Fischback) whom he married on April 28, 1990; father of Matthew; dear son of James (Patti) and the late Patricia Billen; brother of Kevin, Troy (Sandy), Charles (Michelle), Brian Billen and Rachel Dobson and the late Catherine and the late Sarah; uncle of Damian, Cameron, Jennifer, Brian, Megan, Daniel and Dillon. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert Paul and Catherine Mary Pokorny and Leonard William and Dorolas Emaroy Dobson. Please omit flowers, donations to the family would be appreciated.