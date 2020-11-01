Bob Rosebraugh passed away on October 26, 2020. He was a longtime resident of Wheaton, Illinois. Bob was a born in Conway, Iowa May 26, 1922. He grew up on a farm in southern Iowa. At 19 years old he moved to Des Moines, Iowa where he met his future wife, Martha Goodspeed. He enlisted in the Navy V-5 Flight Training Program in July of 1942 and was commissioned an Ensign in 1944. While training in Florida, he flew the F4U Corsair landing on the carrier, the USS Lake Champlain. He married Martha in February of 1946 and was married for 74 years. He then enrolled at Drake University where he received a degree in business. Bob joined United Air Lines in 1952 and retired as a captain on Boeing DC-10 after 30 years. After his retirement from United Air Lines, Bob volunteered as a docent at the Museum of Science and Industry. He loved the game of golf, travel and annual trips to Maui. Bob is survived by his wife, Martha; children, Bob (Melinda) Rosebraugh, Linda (George) Rosebraugh Neill; four grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future when it is safe to gather in groups. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Disabled American Veterans at DAV.org
