Services
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
847-362-2626
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMurrough Funeral Chapel
101 Park Place
Libertyville, IL 60048
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
121 E. Maple
Libertyville, IL
View Map
Robert William Schramm, 82, of Naples, FL passed away April 16, 2019 in Naples. Mr. Schramm was born in Lake Forest, IL and for more than 30 years was the owner of Rudolph's Furniture of Grayslake. While living In Naples, he was a member of the American Legion and the Loyal Order of the Moose. He is survived by his wife Sharon nee Betlach of 63 years of marriage, his daughters Vickie (John) Solberg and Lisa (Tim) Rafferty and his grandchildren Sean, Brendan, Katie & Annie. Robert was preceded in death by his son Robert Victor Schramm and his brother George. Funeral Mass will be 10 AM Wed. April 24 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 121 E. Maple, Libertyville. Interment Ascension Cemetery. Visitation Tues. from 4-8PM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place (Rt 176, 1 Blk East of Rt 21) Libertyville. If desired, memorial donations made to St. Joseph Church Food pantry would be greatly appreciated. Funeral info 847-362-2626. Please sign the guestbook @ libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 22, 2019
