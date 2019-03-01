Robert is an accomplished golfer and was able to play the finest and most historic golf courses in the world. He and his wife, Cynthia, were married in 1990 on the 18th hole lawn of Pebble Beach. Robert and Cynthia raised The Sensational Sor Twins, Alister and Sinclair, and lived in Long Grove, Illinois, Newtown, Connecticut and had relocated to Johns Creek, Georgia in 2013. Robert leaves behind his brothers Edward, John and Gerard Sore and his sisters Linda Cebel and Marianne Fox, his step sisters, Fran Silverman and Marian Barth, his sister in law Carole Meehan, along with many other family members and treasured friends. The family received friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm, and a memorial service followed at 7:00 pm in the McDonald and Son Funeral Home Chapel, in Cumming, Georgia. In addition to flowers the family is accepting donations, in honor of Robert, to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899 Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary