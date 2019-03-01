Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
MCDONALD & SON FUNERAL HOME
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, GA 30040-2134
(770) 886-9899
For more information about
ROBERT SORE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
7:00 PM
McDonald and Son Funeral Home
150 Sawnee Drive
Cumming, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERT SORE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERT WILLIAM SORE


1957 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
ROBERT WILLIAM SORE Obituary
Robert is an accomplished golfer and was able to play the finest and most historic golf courses in the world. He and his wife, Cynthia, were married in 1990 on the 18th hole lawn of Pebble Beach. Robert and Cynthia raised The Sensational Sor Twins, Alister and Sinclair, and lived in Long Grove, Illinois, Newtown, Connecticut and had relocated to Johns Creek, Georgia in 2013. Robert leaves behind his brothers Edward, John and Gerard Sore and his sisters Linda Cebel and Marianne Fox, his step sisters, Fran Silverman and Marian Barth, his sister in law Carole Meehan, along with many other family members and treasured friends. The family received friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6:00 pm, and a memorial service followed at 7:00 pm in the McDonald and Son Funeral Home Chapel, in Cumming, Georgia. In addition to flowers the family is accepting donations, in honor of Robert, to the . Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040 (770) 886.9899
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now