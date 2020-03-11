Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
708-383-3191
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Drechsler Brown & Williams Funeral Home
203 S. Marion St.
Oak Park, IL 60302
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
LaSalle Street Church
1136 N. LaSalle Dr.
Chicago, IL
ROBERT WILSON HAMILTON Ph.D.

ROBERT WILSON HAMILTON Ph.D. Obituary
Robert Wilson Hamilton, Ph.D., age 80, of Forest Park, formerly of 554 Briarwood in Wheeling, IL, loving father of Torri (Matthew Hobbs) Hamilton, Angie (Ben Zlotucha) Hamilton, Amanda (Daniel) Schmidt and Jenna (Frank) Quatraro; silly and fun grandpa to Charlie and Emlyn Zlotucha, Sophia, Samantha and Maxwell Schmidt, and Libby and Maisy Quatraro; dear brother of the late Thomas (Gayle) Hamilton; fond uncle of Sheila and Thomas Hamilton, Jr.; devoted son of the late Burley "Joe" and Adrienne "Ade" Vera Hamilton; Bob is also survived by his other "brother," cousin, Jack (Carole) Hamilton. Dr. "Bob" Hamilton was a tenured professor of biology and entomology (insects) at Loyola University, Chicago for 43 years before retiring in 2012. Visitation Thursday, 4 to 8 p.m. at Drechsler, Brown & Williams Funeral Home, 203 S. Marion St., Oak Park. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, at LaSalle Street Church, 1136 N. LaSalle Dr., Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Wildlife Federation (worldwildlife.org). Funeral info, drechslerbrownwilliams.com or 708-383-3191. Link to full obituary: https://www.drechslerbrownwilliams.com/obituaries/Robert-W-Hamilton-PhD*obId=12384420#/obituaryInfo.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 11, 2020
