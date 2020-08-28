Robert "Bobby" Wolff, III, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in Lake Forest, IL. He was born April 6, 1982 in Barrington and had been a Lake Bluff & Lake Forest resident all his life. Bobby was a 2000 graduate of Lake Forest High School and had also attended Missouri Southern University. He enjoyed all sports and had been a member of several men's softball teams. He will be dearly missed by all his family and friends. Surviving is his father, Bob (Shelly) Wolff, II; 2 brothers, Adam (Heidi) Wolff and Daniel Wolff; dear friend, Mora Moreno and his uncle, Jim Graham. He was preceded in death by his mother, Julie Graham Wolff and his god father, Peter Glynn. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, August 31, 2020 at Burnett-Dane Funeral Home, 120 W. Park Avenue (Rt. 176, one block west of Milwaukee Ave.) Libertyville, IL. Interment will be at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, IL. For info: 847-362-3009 or share a memory at www.burnettdane.com
. Due to the current health guidelines, we kindly ask that those that wish to attend services, may pay your respects to the family and exit the funeral home so that all visitors have the opportunity to enter.