BARRINGTON - Robert "Bob" Zilkowski passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on August 21, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born on September 6, 1934 in South Bend, IN to the late Eugene, Sr. and Mae (nee Neizgodski) Zilkowski. He was a founding faculty member of William Rainey Harper College and taught as a Professor of Business from 1967 until his retirement in 1994. Bob will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Janet (nee Underwood); children, Ronald R. (Judy) Zilkowski, Bruce W. (Betty) Zilkowski, Sue (Kliff) Shinn, Linda Zilkowski; 7 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jerry (Janyce) Underwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Eugene Zilkowski, Jr. Visitation will be Monday, August 26, from 9 AM until the time of Mass at 11 AM at Saint Anne Catholic Community, 120 Ela St. (Corner of Franklin and Ela Sts.) Barrington. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to checks made out to Zilkowski Family Scholarship C/O Harper College Educational Foundation, 1200 W. Algonquin Rd., Palatine, IL 60067. Please have checks made out to: Harper College Educational Foundation and in write in the memo: Robert Zilkowski Scholarship. For information, please contact Davenport Family Funeral Home, Barrington, 847-381-3411. For online condolences please visit, www.davenportfamily.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 23, 2019