ROBERTA OLP
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Toon Funeral Home - Downers Grove
4920 Main Street
Downers Grove, IL 60515
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary’s of Gostyn Church
Downers Grove, IL
ROBERTA ANN OLP


1928 - 2019
ROBERTA ANN OLP Obituary
Roberta "Bobbie" Ann Olp, 91, of Lisle, and formerly of Downers Grove, Illinois, wife for 69 years of Robert H. Olp, mother of David Olp (deceased), Thomas Olp (Ellen), Theresa McDonald (Kevin), Rosemary Case (John), Kathy Carqueville, Amy Miller (Greg), Debra Gillespie (Chris), Daniel Olp (Celeste), Rebecca Hughes, Kenneth Olp (Libby), Gordon Olp, 32 grandchildren, 4 stepgrandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren. Roberta was the President of Connor- Winfield Corporation, Aurora, IL, for many years, retiring at age 88. She was active in her church, was an avid letter writer and journalist. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 4-8pm at Toon Funeral Home in Downers Grove. Funeral Mass Tuesday, October 22, 2019 10 am at St. Mary's of Gostyn Church, Downers Grove. Memorials may be made to Thomas More Society, 309 W. Washington St., Ste. 1250, Chicago, IL 60606, www.Thomasmoresociety.org . For info, www.toonfuneralhome.com or 630-968-0408.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
