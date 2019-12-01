Daily Herald Obituaries
ROBERTA LOCASCIO
ROBERTA E. LOCASCIO


1939 - 2019
Roberta E. Locascio, age 80, a longtime resident of Park Ridge, IL, died on Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Charter Senior Living in Glen Ellyn, Illinois. She was born January 24, 1939 in Chicago to Robert and Elizabeth Bernahl. Roberta grew up in Norwood Park and graduated from St. Patrick's Academy. She graduated from Mundelein College where she met George Locascio who graduated from Loyola University. They were married on August 6, 1960. She taught math in a Chicago Public High School until starting a family. In the 1970's she worked as a substitute teacher in Park Ridge. She went on to work as a credit manager for Ace Pecan Company and then at Acco Brands USA. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing bridge, attending the theater and going to craft shows. She was active in Mary Seat of Wisdom Church where she was a member of the Mary and Martha Guild. She is survived by her husband, George, four children, Robert (Christine Colon) Locascio of Wheaton, David (Victoria) Locascio of Houston, TX, James (Margaret) Locascio of Wheaton and Julie Locascio of Washington D.C., 6 grandchildren, Lauren, Alexis, Jackson Joseph, Spencer, Gwendolyn and Sara, her sister, Patricia (Maurice) Breunig of Schaumburg and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, William Bernahl. Private interment will be at Maryhill Cemetery in Niles, Illinois, following a brief private family visitation. A mass of the resurrection and a celebration of her life will be held in the spring. Memorial gifts may be directed to . Family and friends may sign a guest book at hultgrenfh.com. For more information, please call Hultgren Funeral Home at 630-668-0027.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 1, 2019
