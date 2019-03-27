|
DES PLAINES - Roberta F. Bruhn, age 92, passed away March 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Burton Allen Bruhn for 30 years. Loving mother of Catherine Rusnak and the late Carol (Pete) Jung. Proud grandmother of David (Heather) Jung, Jenny (Steven) Morris, and Randy Rusnak. Great-grandmother of Carolanne, Zachariah, Adelyn, and Samantha. Fond sister of the late James Drost. Aunt of Mark Drost, Martin Drost, Quentin Bruhn, Tim Murray, Caroline Murray, Jonathon Murray, and Eric Murray. Memorial gathering Saturday, March 30th from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Congregational Church, 766 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL 60016 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019