Daily Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
For more information about
ROBERTA BRUHN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 30, 2019
12:30 PM
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROBERTA BRUHN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROBERTA F. BRUHN


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ROBERTA F. BRUHN Obituary
DES PLAINES - Roberta F. Bruhn, age 92, passed away March 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Burton Allen Bruhn for 30 years. Loving mother of Catherine Rusnak and the late Carol (Pete) Jung. Proud grandmother of David (Heather) Jung, Jenny (Steven) Morris, and Randy Rusnak. Great-grandmother of Carolanne, Zachariah, Adelyn, and Samantha. Fond sister of the late James Drost. Aunt of Mark Drost, Martin Drost, Quentin Bruhn, Tim Murray, Caroline Murray, Jonathon Murray, and Eric Murray. Memorial gathering Saturday, March 30th from 11:00 a.m. until time of memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL. In lieu of flowers, donations to First Congregational Church, 766 Graceland Ave., Des Plaines, IL 60016 or Parkinson's Foundation, 200 S.E. 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131. For information, 847-699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now