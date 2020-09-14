"Bobbie" 5-21-46 - 9-7-20 We were all blessed beyond measure when Bobbie was born on May 21st, 1946. She was the daughter of Robert and Isabaelle (Arft) Clevenger. She spent her childhood with her siblings in Elmhurst IL and attended Elmhurst College. Bobbie's siblings meant the world to her. She was the oldest of 4 children. Dianne (Clevenger) Hutchison, Douglas (Coral) Clevenger, and Brian (Mary) Clevenger. In 1968 she married Arno E. Gerbrecht and together they had their biggest blessings, Julie Buamgartner (Elliott) and Arno Robert (Jenn). Bobbie and Arno settled in the Fox Valley area in 1976 where they raised their children. As life has its ups and downs, Bobbie and Arno decided they were better as friends and separated after 17 years but remained very close as dear friends and co-parents to their children, Julie and Arno. In 1994, Bobbie met and married Richard Grayson and they settled in her beloved Batavia. Bobbie's life was even more enriched when Richard's children became a part of her world. Daniel (Carol) Grayson, Kristin Grayson, Rebecca (Greg) Jaxon and Janelle (Randy) Ream. Bobbie made a career selling Real Estate in the Fox Valley area. She managed several offices throughout the years and she absolutely loved her work. Working with people and forming life-long relationships with her clients and agents was the highlight of her chosen career. She most recently managed RE/MAX All Pro which was owned by Tim Binning whose family she adored. Bobbie's friendly face and warm smile were involved and welcomed in so many organizations. Her passion was giving and she gave her time and efforts to many groups. She was very active in the Real Estate association while serving on the board of directors and twice as the President of the association. Her years of giving back through charity work included the Girl Scouts of America, the PTA, numerous service clubs including the Cosmopolitan Club of Elgin, Zonta and Hadassah. She found her home at the Congregational United Church of Christ in St. Charles. Bobbie had a creative mind and soul and her interests included the fine arts, her beautiful garden, fashion and designing and making jewelry. Bobbie's passion was people and the connections she made with them. Her agents and clients became family. Once you met Bobbie you were a friend for life. There was never an empty seat at a holiday at Bobbie's house because she always had them filled with family, friends and anyone in need. She never wanted anyone to be alone so many times her table was filled with people going through rough times or someone who simply needed to feel cared for and loved. Bobbie had a gift for making people feel loved and accepted. She developed deep bonds with so many people who will yearn to hear her voice when they need that quick piece of advice or words of encouragement. She was always there for those that she loved and she loved all. Bobbie leaves behind many cousins, nieces/nephews, 5 great grandchildren, her siblings, children and bonus children she lovingly welcomed when she married Richard. With open arms she loved Richard's grandchildren - Elizabeth (Gert) Wijnalda, Noah (Jilana) and April, the children of Rebecca and Greg Jaxon. Paul (Li Fang) and David , the children of Daniel and Carol Grayson. Joel, Jacqueline (Kevin) Desmond and Stewart (Emily), the children of Janelle and Randy Ream. Rachel, Amy (Juan Carlos), Mary (Aaron) and James Robert, the children of Kristin Grayson. Bobbie's sister-in-law, Priscilla was a special confidant, friend and constant travel companion as they ventured throughout the world together. Bobbie's biggest accomplishment and what she was absolutely the most proud of were her two children, Julie (Elliott) Baumgartner and Arno Robert (Jenn) Gerbrecht. She had 5 grandchildren - Samantha and Elodie, the children of Julie and Elliott Baumgartner and Arno, Eden and Abbott, the children of Arno and Jenn Gerbrecht. They were the light of her life. She beamed with pride while talking to her family and friends about their academic accomplishments, sleepovers at Nana's house, trips to the park and botanical garden and of course, shopping for them. She loved to dress them, as well as herself to the nines. Bobbie loved fashion and never met a pair of high heels she didn't like. Due to Covid restrictions, a celebration of life will be held in the Spring to celebrate Bobbie's beautiful life. The world truly was a better place because Bobbie walked amongst us. She shared her smile with everyone she encountered. Her positive attitude was contagious and she lived life to the fullest. We could all learn to live a little more like Bobbie. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness in Bobbie's name. Spread kindness and love in her name. That is what she would want all those who loved her to do - continue her legacy of kindness and love. For information please contact Malone Funeral Home at 630-232-8233 or visit www.malonefh.com
.