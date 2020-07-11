1/1
ROBERTA J. "BOBBIE" NELSON
1936 - 2020
Roberta J. "Bobbie" Nelson (nee Corell) passed away peacefully on July 2, 2020 at JourneyCare Hospice in Barrington, Illinois. Beloved wife of the late Richard Nelson. Loving mother of Lester Nelson, Anita Salazar (Orlando) and Debbie Dahl (Glenn); grandmother to Rikki Bastien (Shawn), Lindsay Dahl, Jesse Salazar (Monica) and Amanda Salazar; great-grandmother to Dylan Bastien. Dear sister to Lois Pitts (deceased) and John Corell. Bobbie was a Des Plaines resident for almost 60 years, where she was an active member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church. She travelled extensively, visiting all 50 states and Egypt, Argentina, Ireland, Panama, Costa Rica, Mexico, Canada, and the Netherlands. She was a member of Des Plaines Elks Lodge #1526. After her retirement from Sprint she volunteered her time at the Des Plaines History Center. Bobbie supported a number of charities, including sponsoring a young Guatemalan girl to adulthood through Children International. When she was in her 70s Bobbie was a fundraiser and participant in The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society's Team in Training program, completing 5 half-marathons as well as hiking the Grand Canyon with the Team. A private family funeral service will be held with a public celebration of life to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org. Funeral care provided by G.L. Hills Funeral Home. For info, please call 847-699-9003.



Published in Daily Herald on Jul. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
G.L. Hills Funeral Home, Ltd.
745 Graceland Avenue
Des Plaines, IL 60016
(847) 699-9003
July 11, 2020
Please accept our deepest sympathies at this time.
The Staff of G.L. Hills Funeral Home
July 8, 2020
Being neighbors with Debbie, Bobbie was such a part of our lives for a long long time she was a wonderful woman and will truly be missed may she rest in peace
Julie and Paul VORMITTAG
Friend
