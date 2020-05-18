|
|
Roberta "Bobbie" L. Hammond (nee Johnson), 86, of South Elgin, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Born February 17, 1934 in Galatia, IL. Beloved wife of the late Buddy; loving mom of Lisa and Arlene Hammond and the late John and Darlene Hammond; cherished grandma of Tim, Lynn, Manuel and Erica; dear great-grandma of Cody, Ayden and several others; dear daughter of the late Leonard and Elva (nee Smith) Johnson; caring sister of Lee Morrison and the late Larry (Annette) Johnson and Jack Johnson and sister in law of Louise Hughes and kind aunt to Ryan, Shawn, Travis and several nieces and nephews and great aunt to many great nieces and nephews. Cremation will be private at the Countryside Funeral Home and Crematory, South Elgin with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to the Parkinson's Foundation would be appreciated. 847-289-8054 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com .
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on May 18, 2020