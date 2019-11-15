|
ANTIOCH - Roberta Lee Ouper, 67, (nee Laxstrom) born on September 13, 1952, passed away peacefully November 2, 2019 to be with our Lord while flying to Australia for vacation. Roberta was the loving wife of Jerry Ouper, dear mother of Andy and Jeff (Jason Giesey), sister of Molly Ciliberti, and loving aunt and friend of many. Roberta loved children and volunteered her creativity as "Picture Lady" and "Mrs. Wizard" for Lake Villa School District 41 where she also served on the Board of Education. She organized and ran the first library at BJ Hooper Elementary School. Roberta organized children's programs for the Round Lake Area Library and spent over a decade reading books to children. Roberta also enjoyed traveling around the country and globe experiencing different cultures. The family would like to thank those aboard Qantas Flight #12 who cared for Roberta during her final moments of life. Visitation will be Monday, November 18 from 4:00 - 9:00 p.m. at Ringa Funeral Home, 122 South Milwaukee Avenue, Lake Villa, Illinois. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 19 with prayers beginning at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home proceeding to 10:00 a.m. Service of Death and Resurrection at Lake Villa United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at Millburn Cemetery. To leave condolences, memorial contributions, or for more information, visit www.ringafuneralhome.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2019