Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
(847) 253-0168
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd.
1520 N. Arlington Heights Rd.
Arlington Heights, IL 60004
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Edna Catholic Church
2525 N. Arlington Heights Road
Arlington Heights, IL
ROBERTA MARY REINHOLD


ROBERTA MARY REINHOLD Obituary
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Roberta Mary Reinhold was born May 13, 1932, in Chicago to Walter and Kathryn (nee Maloney) Sheahan. She passed peacefully June 8, 2019, at Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights. Roberta was born and raised in Chicago and attended Notre Dame High School for girls where she excelled on the basketball court. Upon graduation, she worked at Illinois Bell as a long-lines operator while taking classes at DePaul University. During this time she met Charles; the two wed in 1956 and celebrated 56 years of marriage. Roberta was happiest in Minocqua, Wisconsin, where she could cross-stitch and admire the shores of Lake Minocqua in serenity. Roberta is survived by her children, Charleen (Jack Tibbetts) Reinhold, Patricia (Keith) Kolvitz, Rosemarie Fern, Charles M. Reinhold, Jr., and Renee (Matt) Burns; her grandchildren, Cecilia (Ryan), Margaret, Joseph (Kristyne), Hannah, Jay, Erin, Alyssa, Anna Grace, Lorna, and Martin; great-grandchildren, Penelope, Tyler and Joanna; and many nieces and nephews. Roberta is preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Reinhold; her sisters, Rosemary (late Tom) Friel and Katherine (late Jack) Wandall; and by her parents. Visitation is this Thursday, June 13, 2019, from 3:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Heights Road (4 blocks south of Palatine Road), Arlington Heights, IL 60004 and Friday, June 14, 2019, from 9:00 am until the time of the 10:00 am Funeral Mass at St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Interment will be at St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery in Palatine. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Edna Catholic Church, 2525 N. Arlington Heights Road, Arlington Heights, IL 60004. Funeral information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFH.com or 847-253-0168.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on June 12, 2019
