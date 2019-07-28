|
Robin L. O'Connor Robin L. O'Connor (nee Sculerati); age 55; Beloved wife of 31 years to Sean; dearest mother of Erin (Brendan) Connolly, Shannon and Ryan; loving grandmother of Brayden and her granddoggy Poppers; dear daughter of Meg and James; sister of Jamie; aunt of many nieces and nephews; loving daughter-in-law of Darlene (the late John); sister-in-law of Matt (Diane), Brian and Mark (Jocelyn). Memorial Visitation Sunday 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. at The Oaks Funeral Home, 1201 E. Irving Park Road (at Prospect), Itasca. In lieu of flowers, donations to the family's team page at Les Turner ALS Foundation's Walk4Life http://events.lesturnerals.org/ goto/teamawesome would be appreciated. For funeral info, call 630-250-8588 or oaksfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 28, 2019