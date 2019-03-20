Daily Herald Obituaries
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church
1451 Bode Rd.
Schaumburg, IL
View Map
Robin Marie Raffaelli Palewski, born May 30, 1966. Survived by loving husband: Steve; beloved sons: Steven and Dillon; father and step mother: Dennis and Karen Raffaelli; siblings: Wendy, Joni, Lisa, Michael and David Raffaelli; mother and father in law: Ron and Lorraine Palewski; brother and sisters in law: Dave (Debbie) Palewski, Sue (Chuck) Eberle, Debbie Diamond and Chrissy (Dave) Etters, along with numerous nieces and nephews, and her dedicated caregiver: Rose Vega. She was preceded in death by her loving mother: Mary Ann Raffaelli (nee Dillon); grandparents: Phillip and Tosca Raffaelli, Catherine and Patrick Dillon. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the National MS Society, nationalmssociety.org Funeral mass will be held on Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Church of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 1451 Bode Rd., Schaumburg, IL 60194. Burial will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 4:00pm-9:00pm at the Laird Funeral Home, 310 S. State St.(rt 31), Elgin, IL 60123 and on Friday morning from 9:30am-10:30am until processing to church at the funeral home. Elgin IL 60123. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
