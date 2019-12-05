|
|
ROSELLE - Robyn Louise Fram (nee Borchardt), 66, an avid crafter and traveler, passed away Monday, December 2. Beloved wife of George; loving mother of George (Ashley); dear daughter of the late Robert and the late Evelyn (nee Kunzelman) Borchardt; fond sister of Ruth (John) Stoeckel, Kathryn (Mark) Kornatz, and Karla (Dan) Lang; proud aunt of many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday, December 6 from 10:00am until time of service 11:00am at Trinity Lutheran Church, 405 S. Rush St., Roselle. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the at , appreciated. Information, Countryside Funeral Homes and Crematory, 630-529-5751 or www.countrysidefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Dec. 5, 2019