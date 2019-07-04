|
BUFFALO GROVE - Rochelle M. Schuh, 83, was born April 18, 1936 in Chicago to Arnold and Anne (nee Sorenson) Juneau and passed away July 1, 2019. Rochelle was the beloved wife of the late Edward Schuh; loving mother of Jeffrey Pearcy, Deborah (James) Julison and the late Mark Pearcy; cherished grandmother of Steven (Christina) Julison and Danielle (Colin) Quinn; great-grandmother of Adalay, Gracelyn and Maverick and dear sister of the late Yvonne Bottenhagen. Visitation will be Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on July 4, 2019