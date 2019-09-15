|
Rodney David Von Holten passed away suddenly on August 7, 2019. He was born September 23, 1965. Dave is survived by his parents Rod and Cathie Von Holten, his wife Laurie (nee Bradley), daughters Sydney, Maxwell, Ellery and siblings, Beth (Mike) Whately, Matt (Heather) Von Holten, Aaron (Erin) Von Holten and his paternal grandmother Dorothy Von Holten. Dave will be forever missed by his aunts, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends whose lives he impacted greatly.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Sept. 15, 2019