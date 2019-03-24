|
|
ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Rodney E. Neumann, 77, of Custer Park, IL, formerly of Arlington Heights, was born November 17, 1941 in St. Paul, MN to Arthur and Edith (nee Nulph) Neumann and passed away March 19, 2019. Rodney was the beloved husband of Mary K. Neumann; loving father of Kimberley (Edward) Goss, Gregory Tiedmond, Susan (Ronald) Robinson, Deby (Bjarne) Lantz Sorensen, Jacci (Dan) Click Richards and Brett (Kathleen) Lantz; cherished grandfather and great-grandfather of many and dear brother of the late Richard Neumann. Visitation will be Monday, March 25, 2019, from 11:00 am until the time of the Funeral Service 1:00 pm at Lauterburg & Oehler Funeral Home, 2000 E. Northwest Highway, Arlington Heights. Interment will follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. Funeral information, 847-253-5423 or lauterburgoehler.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Mar. 24, 2019