Rodney Hugh Anderson, age 83, passed away March 30, 2019 after an extended illness. He resided in McHenry, Illinois with his wife, Dorothea Joan Anderson. Rodney "Rod" was born October 15, 1935 in Calumet MN. During high school he was afforded membership in the National Honor Society. Following high school, he attended Itasca Junior College (IJR) a branch of the University of Minnesota. He played football, hockey and in the band during high school and junior college days. His days were always focused around his studies until he met Dotti Jo from Nashwauk the love of his life. He worked for several years at the Santrach Service garage in Calumet MN. Rodney attended the University of Minnesota where he received his Bachelor Degree in Mechanical Engineering, which he achieved through a cooperative work program from Caterpillar Tractor Company, Peoria, IL. Rodney joined the same Alpha Kappa Psi fraternity (UOM Chapter) as his brother Austin was the president. He was a member of the International Who's Who of Professionals, he holds a U.S. Patent during his career with Dresser Industries, Libertyville,IL. With 16 years of service with Caterpillar Tractor and International Harvester he pursued and obtained a Master of Science in Management from Lake Forest College.His professional career spanned several decades with Hibbing Mining Co., Caterpillar Inc., Frank G. Hough Co.-International Harvester, Dresser Industries, Komatsu Dresser and Landoll Corporation. Upon his retirement in 1995, he continued his love for engineering and re-engineering things in wood from his well-equipped wood shop. He was a leader and mentor in the Woodchucks Wood Shop at the Del Webb community in Huntley IL. He was always actively building something for his friends, house, children and grandchildren in his basement shop. He loved sports especially golf (left-handed), basketball, football, hockey and was an avid Minnesota Gophers, Chicago Cubs but most of all a Minnesota Vikings fan. Rodney is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothea Joan Anderson and their children, Gregory J. (Kathy), Robert H (Michelle), Kathy Jo (Vydas); twelve (12) grandchildren; and ten (10) great-grandchildren. He is also survived by sister-in-law, Catherine Anderson, nieces, nephews and many friends. In lieu of flowers, the family would like contributions made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202, 800-342-2383 or JourneyCare/The Pepper Family Hospice Care Center, 405 Lake Zurich Road,Barrington, IL 847-381-5599. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Northern Illinois Funeral Services, Inc., 847-833-2928. Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary