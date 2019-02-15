Daily Herald Obituaries
RODNEY COX
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Memorial service
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
SCHAUMBURG - Rodney W. "Wayne" Cox, age 70. Beloved husband of Monica Cox for 51 years. Loving father of Michelle L. (Robert) Allen and Patrick (Jennifer) Cox. Adoring grandfather of Logan, Abby and Aedan. Loving son of the late Doris and Clifford Cox and son-in-law of Mary and Peter Ancateu. Dear brother of Donna, Vivian, Linda and David. Dear uncle to many nieces and nephews. Wayne was a proud member of Machinist Local 126 for over 50 years. A memorial visitation will be held on Sunday, February 17, 2019 from 2 PM until the time of the memorial service at 5 PM at Ahlgrim & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 West Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral information or online condolences, www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Feb. 15, 2019
