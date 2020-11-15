1/
THE REV. DR. ROGER D. PITTELKO
ELK GROVE VILLAGE - The Rev. Dr. Roger D. Pittelko, longtime pastor of The Lutheran Church of the Holy Spirit and resident of Elk Grove Village was taken to his eternal rest on November 11, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in El Reno, OK to the Rev. E.H. and Lydia [Niemann] Pittelko, Roger married Beverly [Moellendorf] in 1957 after completing his M.Div. at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis and Beverly her B.S.Ed. at Concordia Teacher's College in River Forest, IL. They resided in St. Louis as Pittelko finished a second master's degree in theology. Later he earned two doctoral degrees. Serving at Concordia Lutheran in Berwyn, IL, Bev raised their children Dean [b. 1959; wife Kay and granddaughter Hillary] and Susan [b. 1962; husband Howard, grandchildren Jon, Jessica, Sarah]. In 1963, Pastor Pittelko was called to Holy Spirit in Elk Grove where he led the members in a vibrant ministry until 1987, when he was placed in office as Bishop of the English District [non-geographic diocese headquartered in Detroit]. He was Chairman and member of the Commission on Worship of the LC-MS, as two new hymnals were published. He acted as Fourth and Third Vice-Presidents of the national LC-MS church body. After 12 years as English District Bishop, he served on the faculty of Concordia Theological Seminary in Ft. Wayne. Returning to Elk Grove full time, he worked filling churches without pastors, finally completing almost twenty years as assistant to the pastor at Trinity Church in Villa Park. By far, his happiest years in ministry were at Holy Spirit in Elk Grove. Christ is risen! He is risen indeed! Alleluia. Future Memorial service to be determined. To leave online condolences, visit GroveMemorialChapel.com.




Published in Daily Herald on Nov. 15, 2020.
