Roger E. "Uncle Handsome" Hernandez, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Monday, November 4, 2019. He is survived by his wife Kathleen (Stricker) of 54 years. He was a loving father to Dulcinea (Chuck) Martin and Brian (Barbara) Hernandez; proud grandpa to Max, Emma, Morgan and Joseph; dear brother to Yrma Morning and devoted uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Roger was a proud U.S. Army veteran. He lived a full life and will be greatly missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held during a memorial mass at St. Alexis Church, 400 West Wood Street, Bensenville, IL 60106 on Saturday, November 16, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, Oxford, OH, is serving the family.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019