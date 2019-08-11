Daily Herald Obituaries
Friedrichs Funeral Home Inc
320 W Central Rd
Mount Prospect, IL 60056
(847) 255-7800
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church,
Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) and Meier Rd.,
Mt. Prospect,, IL
Funeral Mass
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Church
Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) and Meier Rd
Mt. Prospect,, IL
Roger F. Smeds ARLINGTON HEIGHTS - Roger F. Smeds, age 76. Beloved husband of Rita Smeds (nee Anderson); loving father Randall (Kristine) Smeds and Rachael (Michael) Myzia; cherished grandfather of Brandon, Michael, Zachary, Lucas and Maxwell; devoted son of the late Harold and Lydia Smeds; dear brother of the late Joyce Potempa; also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation Friday August 16, 9:00 a.m. until time of Funeral Mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia Church, Golf Rd. (Rt. 58) and Meier Rd., Mt. Prospect, IL 60056. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to or . Funeral information, 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Aug. 11, 2019
