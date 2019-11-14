|
Roger J. Koerber, beloved husband of the late Eleanor; loving father of Donn, the late Jeff, Gary and Roger Jr.; proud grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 13. Visitation Monday, 3-8pm at Williams Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton. Funeral Prayers at the funeral home Tuesday, 10:15 am, Funeral Mass 11 am at Christ the King Church, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment Private. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019