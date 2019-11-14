Daily Herald Obituaries
Services
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
(630) 668-0016
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
10:15 AM
Williams-Kampp Funeral Home
430 E. Roosevelt Road
Wheaton, IL 60187
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
1501 S. Main St.
Lombard, IL
View Map
ROGER J. KOERBER

Roger J. Koerber, beloved husband of the late Eleanor; loving father of Donn, the late Jeff, Gary and Roger Jr.; proud grandfather of 7 and great-grandfather of 13. Visitation Monday, 3-8pm at Williams Kampp Funeral Home, 430 E. Roosevelt Rd., Wheaton. Funeral Prayers at the funeral home Tuesday, 10:15 am, Funeral Mass 11 am at Christ the King Church, 1501 S. Main St., Lombard. Interment Private. For information, 630-668-0016 or www.williams-kampp.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Nov. 14, 2019
