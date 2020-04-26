|
ELGIN - Roger J. Lenart, 77, of Elgin passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Elgin on September 12, 1942, the son of Anne and Pete Lenart. Roger graduated from Elgin High class of 1960 and Western IL University, 1964. He served in Vietnam with the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He was an owner of Hanchette Insurance Agency, sold to Lundstrom Insurance Agency where served as Vice President, Commercial Insurance Broker. Roger's love of sports continued throughout his life. He was an integral part of the SSUSA World Championship in 2004. He mostly played 2nd base turning double plays as well as being a good hitter. In addition he was an avid golfer belonging to several golf leagues. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Elgin, YMCA Board of Directors, The Elgin Cosmopolitan Club, American Legion, Elgin Sports Hall of Fame, Elgin Exchange Club and many other Social Service Agencies. He is survived by his loving wife Pat (Insco) Lenart of 35 years, his brothers Bruce (Julie) Lenart, Dale (Judy )Lenart, of Elgin, sister Kerri (Stanley) Hildebrand of St. Charles, IL and 4 Children; Sara Lenart-Grote of Chicago, Bradford (Fae) Lenart, Jason (Jennifer) Small of Elgin and Terri (Mitchell) Reynolds of La Quinta,CA; 11 Grandchildren: Leo and Max Grote, Lennox and Zella Lenart, Edward, Makenna and Mady Small, Joshua (Stacy) Reynolds, Sarah (Ryan) Woody, Matthew (Jennifer) Reynolds and Leah (Brett) Johnson; 9 Great-grandchildren: J.D., Payton and Paige Reynolds, Ryan and Brent Woody, Jeremy and Jacob Reynolds, Foxlynn and Ford Johnson all of La Quinta, CA, and many nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anne and Pete Lenart. Private Services will be held at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood, IL. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to s Project, Disabled Veterans or Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Elgin. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin. 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Chicago Suburban Daily Herald on Apr. 26, 2020